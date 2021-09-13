UPSC Recruitment 2021: UPSC Invites Applications For Asst Professor, Intelligence Officer

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 28 vacancies for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is September 30. The last date to submit the completely filled application forms till October 1.
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancy
- Regional Director post in National Centre of Organic Farming - 1 vacancy
- Deputy Central Intelligence Officer - 10 vacancies
- Assistant Professor (Chemistry) - 1 vacancy
- Assistant Professor (Electrical Engg.) - 1 vacancy
- Assistant Professor (Electronics & Communication Engg.) - 1 vacancy
- Assistant Professor (Electronics & Instrumentation Engg./Control Instrumentation Engg.) - 1 vacancy
- Assistant Professor (Mathematics) - 1 vacancy
- Assistant Professor (Manufacturing Engg./ Production Engg.)- 1 vacancy
- Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engg.) - 1 vacancy
- Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II ((Electronics) - 3 vacancies
- Junior Research Officer - 3 vacancies
- Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor - 3 vacancies
Candidates are advised to read the official notification to know the educational qualification and eligibility criteria for the posts. The pay scale, age limits and other details can also be found in the recruitment notification. Candidates can read the official notification on the official website- upsc.nic.in.
Click here to read the official notification
UPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” option
- Then click on the link that reads “Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for various recruitment posts”
- Click on “Apply Now” against the desired post
- Read the instructions carefully and proceed
- Register yourself and login to apply for the vacancy
- Pay the application fee and submit the application form
- Take a printout for future reference