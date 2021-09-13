UPSC Recruitment 2021: UPSC Invites Applications For Asst Professor, Intelligence Officer

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 28 vacancies for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is September 30. The last date to submit the completely filled application forms till October 1.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancy

Regional Director post in National Centre of Organic Farming - 1 vacancy

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer - 10 vacancies

Assistant Professor (Chemistry) - 1 vacancy

Assistant Professor (Electrical Engg.) - 1 vacancy

Assistant Professor (Electronics & Communication Engg.) - 1 vacancy

Assistant Professor (Electronics & Instrumentation Engg./Control Instrumentation Engg.) - 1 vacancy

Assistant Professor (Mathematics) - 1 vacancy

Assistant Professor (Manufacturing Engg./ Production Engg.)- 1 vacancy

Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engg.) - 1 vacancy

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II ((Electronics) - 3 vacancies

Junior Research Officer - 3 vacancies

Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor - 3 vacancies

Candidates are advised to read the official notification to know the educational qualification and eligibility criteria for the posts. The pay scale, age limits and other details can also be found in the recruitment notification. Candidates can read the official notification on the official website- upsc.nic.in.

Click here to read the official notification

Click here to apply online

UPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply for the vacancies