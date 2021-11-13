Last Updated:

UPSC Recruitment 2021: UPSC Invites Applications For Faculty And Other Posts, See Details

UPSC is inviting applications for faculty and other positions. Interested candidates can check eligibility, application process & other details here.

UPSC

UPSC faculty recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission has announced UPSC Recruitment drive. Through this recruitment drive, candidates will be hired for Faculty and other posts. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other details here. In order to apply for UPSC faculty posts, they will have to visit the official website that is upsc.gov.in. The deadline to apply online is December 2, 2021 and through this recruitment drive, 36 candidates will be selected. 

Candidates must know that the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is December 3, 2021. Eligibility, selection process and other details can be checked here. The direct link to recruitment vacancy notification has also been attached. 

UPSC faculty recruitment vacancy details  

  • Professor (Electrical Engineering) 1 Post 
  • Associate Professor 6 Posts 
  • Assistant Professor 12 Posts 
  • Joint Assistant Director 3 posts 
  • Deputy Director of Employment 6 Posts 
  • Senior Assistant Controller 8 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria and Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Official notice reads, "Matriculation/10th Standard or equivalent certificate indicating date of birth, or mark sheet of Matriculation/10th Standard or equivalent issued by Central/State Board indicating Date of Birth in support of their claim of age. Where date of birth is not available in certificate/mark sheets, issued by concerned Educational Boards, School leaving certificate indicating Date of Birth will be considered (in case of Tamil Nadu & Kerala)."

It further reads, "Degree/Diploma certificate along with marksheets pertaining to all the academic years as proof of educational qualification claimed. In the absence of Degree/Diploma certificate, provisional certificate along with mark sheets pertaining to all the academic years will be accepted."

Here is the direct link to view official notification

