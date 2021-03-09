UPSC Recruitment 2021: UPSC Invites Applications For Joint Secretary& Director Level Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission recently released a notification stating that the Govt of India has submitted a requisition for the recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director level officers. Online applications have been invited from talented Indian nationals who are willing to contribute towards nation building by joining the Govt at the level of Joint Secretary or Director. The UPSC vacancy is on the basis of a contract that will be valid for a period of 3 years. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application on upsconline.nic.in by March 22. Here’s more about the UPSC Recruitment 2021.

Required Educational Qualifications

The Government of India has invited applications at the level of Joint Secretary or Director, Group A. Applications are invited under the mentioned posts in different Ministries/Departments with Headquarters at New Delhi on Contract Basis (On Deputation for officers of States/UT Cadres, Public Sector Undertakings(PSUs), Autonomous Bodies, Statutory Organizations, Universities, Recognized Research Institutes). Here are essential qualifications required in some of the posts according to the recruitment notification.

Joint Secretary in the Department of Agriculture Cooperation

Educational qualification: Master’s Degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Micro Biology/ Agricultural Extension/ Agricultural Economics/ Agriculture Marketing/ Organic Farming/ Crop Science from a recognized University/ Institute

Job experience: At least fifteen years’ experience in any of the following fields:- (i) Agricultural Extension (ii) Soil Health and Nutrient Management (iii) Plantation (iv) Agricultural Census (v) Agricultural Marketing & Trade (vi) Agriculture Credits (vii) Crops Insurance (viii) Drought Management (ix)Horticulture Development (x) Farm Mechanization and Technology (xi) Natural Resource Management (xii) Seeds and Oilseeds (xiii) Plant Protection (xiv) Rainfed farming and Irrigation (xv)Crop Management (xvi)Organic Farming.

Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce

Educational: Master’s Degree in Business Administration or Economics or Commerce or Business Economics or Foreign Trade from a recognized University or Institute.

Experience: At least 15 years of experience in- (i) Managing cloud technology implementations at National level and (ii) Should have held Senior Project Manager/System Architect/CTO roles in previous employments.

Joint Secretary in the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance

Educational: Master’s Degree in Economics or Commerce or Finance or Business Administration or Professional Qualification in Chartered Accountancy.

Experience: Fifteen years’ experience in any of the following fields:- (a) Income Tax (b) Customs / Gold Control (c) GST (All taxes which were prevailing before introduction of GST) (d) Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (e) Financial Intelligence and Prevention of Money Laundering.

Details about qualifications required for the post of Joint Secretary in some of the other deparmtents are mentioned in the UPSC notification released on the website.

Age Limit and Payment details for Joint Secretary Recruitment

According to the notification, the minimum and maximum age limits for the Joint Secretary level post are 40 and 55 years respectively. The Pay will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-14 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. The approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 2,21,000/ which will include DA, Tpt A & HRA in the present level. The minimum and maximum age limit for the Director level post are 35 and 45 years. The Pay will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-13 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. The approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 1,82,000/- including DA, Tpt A & HRA in the present level.