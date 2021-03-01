UPSC Recruitment 2021: UPSC Invites Applications For Public Prosecutor & Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission has notified 89 posts under recruitment advertisement number 04/2021. Interested and eligible persons can apply online for the vacancies before March 18, 2021. Candidates must note that the vacancies include Public Prosecutor, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil), Senior Scientific Officer, Programmer Grade A and Economic Officer for various departments and programmer. Interested persons can apply online on @upsc.nic.in or upsconline.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Opening date of application: February 28, 2021

Closing date of application: March 18, 2021

Last date to submit online application: March 19, 2021

UPSC Vacancy details 2021

Economic Officer: 01 Post

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil): 10 Posts

Programmer Grade A: 01 Post

Public Prosecutor: 43 Posts

Assistant Public Prosecutor: 26 Posts

Senior Scientific Officer: 08 Posts

UPSC Recruitment Eligibility requirements

Candidates can apply through the prescribed application format on or before March 18, 2021. It must be noted that applications will only be accepted through Online mode from February 28, 2021, to March 18, 2021. According to the UPSC Recruitment notification, here are the eligibility requirements.

Economic Officer: Post Graduate degree (PG) in Economics or Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a recognized University/Institute.

Assistant Executive Engineer: B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engg. from a recognized University or equivalent with three (03) years of exp.

Programmer Gr. A: Master’s Degree in Statistics/Mathematics/Operations Research/Physics or Economics/Commerce (with Statistics) or degree in Engineering/Computer Science of a recognized University or equivalent with three years of experience.

Public Prosecutor (PP): Degree in Law of a recognized University with seven (07) years practice at the Bar in conducting criminal cases.

Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP): Degree in Law of a recognized University.

Senior Scientific Officer (Ballistics): Master’s degree in Physics/Mathematics/Forensic Science with Physics/Mathematics/Forensic Science as one of the subjects at B.Sc. level from a recognized University or equivalent with three (03) years of exp.

Senior Scientific Officer (Biology): Post Graduate with Master Degree in Zoology/Botany/Anthropology/Human Biology or Biochemistry/Microbiology/Genetics/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Forensic Science with Zoology/Botany/Forensic Science as one of the subject at B.Sc. Level from a recognized University with three (03) years of exp.

Senior Scientific Officer (Chemistry): Master Degree in Chemistry/Toxicology/Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subject at B.Sc. Level from a recognized University with five (05) years of exp.

Senior Scientific Officer (Documents): Master degree in Physics or Chemistry/Computer Science/Forensic Science with Physics/Chemistry or Forensic Science/Computer Science as one of the subjects at B.Sc. level from a recognized University or equivalent with three (03) years of exp.

Senior Scientific Officer (Lie-Detection): Master Degree in Psychology or Criminology from a recognized University or equivalent with three (03) years of exp.

