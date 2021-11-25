UPSC Releases Final Result For Junior Assistant Director Post, Check Direct Link Here

Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday, November 24 released the UPSC Result on its official website. The results are out for the examination which was conducted for posts of Joint Assistant Director in the Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless or DCPW. The candidates who took the exam and are waiting for results can check it now. The steps to check result, as well as the direct link, has been attached below. Candidates can visit the official website for more information on upsc.gov.in.

Through this exam UPSC aims to recruit 13 candidates who will be posted to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The recruitment notification for was released on October 12, 2019. Candidates had to go through two levels for being selected. The result has been released on the basis of the combined computer-based recruitment test and the personal interview. The result which has been released is final in nature. Candidates can follow these instructions to check result.

UPSC Result 2021 for Junior Assistant Director: Important dates

The recruitment drive was announced on October 12, 2019

Applications were invited till October 31, 2019

The exam was conducted on March 8, 2020

Personal interview was conducted in September first week

UPSC Result 2021: Here’s how to download

Candidates should visit the official website- upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage go to the What's New tab

Candidates will then have to click on the notification that says, "Final Result: 13 Posts of Joint Assistant Director, Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless."

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to click on PDF link

The PDF will have details such as the name and roll numbers of 13 candidates who have been selected.

UPSC IFS Mains 2020 Result

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently released the marks of recommended candidates of the Indian Forest Services (IFS) main exam 2020. Candidates who have cleared the UPSC IFS Main Exams can check their marks obtained on the official website- upsc.gov.in. This year, a total of 89 candidates have been selected for appointment as IFS officers. Sooraj Ben KR has bagged the first ranka in the UPSC IFS exam 2020.