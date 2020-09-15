UPSC Result 2019: NDA And NA(II) Final Results 2019 Declared, Check Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on September 15, announced the final results of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (II) 2019 on its official website, i.e, upsc.gov.in. according to UPSC’s website, a total of 662 candidates have qualified the written exam and the interview round conducted by the Commission.

The press note released by the officials read, "The following is the list, in order of merit of 662 candidates, who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 17th November 2019 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 144th Course and Naval Academy for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC)”.

How to check UPSC NDA and NA (II) 2019 results:

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Click on UPSC NDA & NA II Final Result 2019 link available on the home page

The final result in the pdf format will appear on the screen

Check the result and roll number and download the page

Qualified candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need

As per the official notice, the candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. For more details candidates can visit the official website of UPSC.

(Image: Unsplash)

