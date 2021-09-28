Last Updated:

UPSC Result 2020: Cutoff For Prelims, Mains, Final Exams Released, Check Here

UPSC Result 2020: UPSC has released the cutoff marks for civil services prelims, mains and finals 2020. Candidates can check the UPSC cutoff here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
Upsc result 2020

Image: PTI


UPSC Cutoff: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the cutoff marks for civil services prelims, mains and final results. UPSC had announced the civil services final results on September 24, 2021. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service; Indian Foreign Service; Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

UPSC prelims cutoff for the general category is 92.51. For UPSC mains, the general cutoff is 736 while for the finals, the cutoff is 944. For the EWS category, the prelims cutoff is 77.55 while for mains and finals, the cutoff marks are 687 and 894, respectively.  UPSC has released the cutoff marks for all categories. 

"Cut off marks on the basis of GS Paper-I only. GS Paper-II was of qualifying nature with 33% marks as per Rule-15 of Civil Services Examination, 2020. Subject to 10% marks in each of the seven competitive papers i.e. Essay, GS-I, GS-II, GS-III, GS-IV, Optional-I and Optional-II," the official notice reads.

UPSC cutoff marks

 Category UPSC Prelims Cutoff UPSC Mains Cutoff UPSC Final Cutoff
General  92.51 736

944

EWS

 77.55 687

894
OBC  89.12 698

907
SC 74.84 680

875
ST  68.71 682

876

PwBD-1

 70.06 648

867

PwBD-2

 63.94 699

910

PwBD-3

 40.82 425

675

PwBD-5

 42.86 300

465

 

UPSC Result 2020

This year, 180 candidates have been appointed for IAS posts, 36 for IFS posts, 200 for IPS, 302 for Group A services and 118 candidates have been selected for Group B services. Candidates will be able to check their marks 15 days after the declaration of the UPSC results. The merit list has been uploaded on the official website. As per the list, Shubham Kumar, Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have secured the first, second and third ranks, respectively. 

READ | UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 out, 761 candidates selected including 180 IAS, 200 IPS
READ | UPSC Civil services exam topper Shubham Kumar says 'dream to join IAS and serve underprivileged realised'
READ | UPSC Result 2020: Bihar's Shubham Kumar tops civil services exam
READ | PM Modi congratulates UPSC candidates, has message for those who could not clear exam
READ | PM Modi congratulates those who cleared UPSC exam, motivates those who couldn't
Tags: Upsc result 2020, Upsc prelims cutoff, Upsc mains cutoff 2020
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND