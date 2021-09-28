UPSC Result 2020: Cutoff For Prelims, Mains, Final Exams Released, Check Here

UPSC Cutoff: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the cutoff marks for civil services prelims, mains and final results. UPSC had announced the civil services final results on September 24, 2021. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service; Indian Foreign Service; Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

UPSC prelims cutoff for the general category is 92.51. For UPSC mains, the general cutoff is 736 while for the finals, the cutoff is 944. For the EWS category, the prelims cutoff is 77.55 while for mains and finals, the cutoff marks are 687 and 894, respectively. UPSC has released the cutoff marks for all categories.

"Cut off marks on the basis of GS Paper-I only. GS Paper-II was of qualifying nature with 33% marks as per Rule-15 of Civil Services Examination, 2020. Subject to 10% marks in each of the seven competitive papers i.e. Essay, GS-I, GS-II, GS-III, GS-IV, Optional-I and Optional-II," the official notice reads.

UPSC cutoff marks

Category UPSC Prelims Cutoff UPSC Mains Cutoff UPSC Final Cutoff General 92.51 736 944 EWS 77.55 687 894 OBC 89.12 698 907 SC 74.84 680 875 ST 68.71 682 876 PwBD-1 70.06 648 867 PwBD-2 63.94 699 910 PwBD-3 40.82 425 675 PwBD-5 42.86 300 465

UPSC Result 2020

This year, 180 candidates have been appointed for IAS posts, 36 for IFS posts, 200 for IPS, 302 for Group A services and 118 candidates have been selected for Group B services. Candidates will be able to check their marks 15 days after the declaration of the UPSC results. The merit list has been uploaded on the official website. As per the list, Shubham Kumar, Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have secured the first, second and third ranks, respectively.