UPSC Results 2020 Out, IIT Graduate Shubham Kumar Tops The Merit List, Secures AIR 1

UPSC Results 2020: UPSC civil services result 2020 has been declared in the second half of Friday, September 24, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC CSE mains exam 2020 and took the interview can check the UPSC civil result 2020 merit list now. It has been uploaded on the official website which is upsc.gov.in. This time a total of 751 candidates have been selected for the merit list. All India Rank was secured by Shubham Kumar. Shubham Kumar is IIT Graduate, he did Civil Engineering from IIT Bombay. Shubham Kumar has been followed by Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain. They have bagged the second and third ranks, respectively. The mains exam was conducted in January 2021 and the interview round took place in the month of August 2021. Over 2000 candidates were called for the interview round. UPSC CSE 2020 merit list has been attached here.

Candidates who have been recommended for appointment to:

Indian Administrative Service Indian Foreign Service Indian Police Service Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

UPSC result: Top 10 candidates

Shubham Kumar Jagrati Awasthi Ankita Jain Yash Jaluka Mamta Yadav Meera K Praveen Kumar Jivani Kartik Nagjibhai Apala Mishra Satyam Gandhi

Merit list: Details

General candidates- 72

EWS candidates 18

OBC 49

SC 28

ST 13

Official notification released by UPSC on PIB reads, "The result of Civil Services Examination, 2020 shall be subject to the outcome of Writ Petition(s) (C) No.5153/2020 & 7351/2020 pending before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi. UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information / clarification regarding their examinations / recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. Result will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of Result."

UPSC Civil services final result 2020: How to check