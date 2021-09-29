UPSC Results 2020: Topper Shubham Kumar Scored 1054 In Final Results, Check Scores Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
UPSC Results 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of recommended and non-recommended candidates of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020. Candidates can check their marks online at upsc.gov.in. A direct link to check the UPSC CSE marks 2020 has been provided below.
As per the official notice released, the UPSC CSE topper Shubham Kumar of Bihar has secured a total of 1054 marks in his final results. The second topper of UPSC CSE 2020 Jagrati Awasthi has scored 1052. Ankita Jain has scored 1051 marks in the UPSC final exam.
UPSC topper Shubham Kumar has scored 878 marks in the written (Mains) test and 176 marks in the personality test round. The second topper Jagrati scored 859 in UPSC mains and 193 in the interview. Ankita Jain scored 839 on the written test and 212 on the personality test round.
|UPSC Candidates
|Written Exam
|Interview
|Final Results
|
Shubham Kumar
|
878
|176
|
1054
|
Jagrati Awasthi
|859
|193
|1052
|
Ankita Jain
|839
|212
|1051
|
Yash Jaluka
|851
|195
|
1046
|
Mamata Yadav
|855
|187
|1042
|
Meera K
|835
|206
|
1041
|
Praveen Kumar
|848
|193
|
1041
|
Jivani Kartik Nagjibhai
|858
|182
|
1040
|
Apala Mishra
|816
|215
|
1031
|
Satyam Gandhi
|827
|201
|
1028