UPSC Results 2020: Topper Shubham Kumar Scored 1054 In Final Results, Check Scores Here

UPSC Results 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of recommended and non-recommended candidates of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020. Candidates can check their marks online at upsc.gov.in. A direct link to check the UPSC CSE marks 2020 has been provided below.

As per the official notice released, the UPSC CSE topper Shubham Kumar of Bihar has secured a total of 1054 marks in his final results. The second topper of UPSC CSE 2020 Jagrati Awasthi has scored 1052. Ankita Jain has scored 1051 marks in the UPSC final exam.

UPSC topper Shubham Kumar has scored 878 marks in the written (Mains) test and 176 marks in the personality test round. The second topper Jagrati scored 859 in UPSC mains and 193 in the interview. Ankita Jain scored 839 on the written test and 212 on the personality test round.

IAS Topper 2021: Marks of Recommended Candidates

UPSC Candidates Written Exam Interview Final Results Shubham Kumar 878 176 1054 Jagrati Awasthi 859 193 1052 Ankita Jain 839 212 1051 Yash Jaluka 851 195 1046 Mamata Yadav 855 187 1042 Meera K 835 206 1041 Praveen Kumar 848 193 1041 Jivani Kartik Nagjibhai 858 182 1040 Apala Mishra 816 215 1031 Satyam Gandhi 827 201 1028

How to download UPSC CSE 2020 Scorecards

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the civil services marks link

A new page will open

Click on the recommended candidates marks link or non-recommended marks link

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your Login ID/ roll number and password and submit

Your UPSC CSE Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check UPSC CSE Scorecard 2020 for recommended candidates

Direct link to check UPSC CSE Scorecard 2020 for non-recommended candidates