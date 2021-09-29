Last Updated:

UPSC Results 2020: Topper Shubham Kumar Scored 1054 In Final Results, Check Scores Here

UPSC Results 2020: UPSC has released the marks of all candidates for civil services exam 2020. Topper Shubham Kumar scored 1054 marks in exam.

Written By
Nandini Verma
UPSC Results 2020

Image: PTI


UPSC Results 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of recommended and non-recommended candidates of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020. Candidates can check their marks online at upsc.gov.in. A direct link to check the UPSC CSE marks 2020 has been provided below.

As per the official notice released, the UPSC CSE topper Shubham Kumar of Bihar has secured a total of 1054 marks in his final results. The second topper of UPSC CSE 2020 Jagrati Awasthi has scored 1052. Ankita Jain has scored 1051 marks in the UPSC final exam. 

UPSC topper Shubham Kumar has scored 878 marks in the written (Mains) test and 176 marks in the personality test round. The second topper Jagrati scored 859 in UPSC mains and 193 in the interview. Ankita Jain scored 839 on the written test and 212 on the personality test round. 

READ | UPSC Result 2020: Bihar's Shubham Kumar tops civil services exam

IAS Topper 2021: Marks of Recommended Candidates 

UPSC Candidates  Written Exam Interview  Final Results

Shubham Kumar

878

 176

1054

Jagrati Awasthi 

 859 193 1052

Ankita Jain

 839 212 1051

Yash Jaluka

 851 195

1046

Mamata Yadav

 855 187  1042

Meera K

 835 206

1041

Praveen Kumar 

 848 193

1041

Jivani Kartik Nagjibhai

 858 182

1040

Apala Mishra

 816 215

1031

Satyam Gandhi

 827 201

1028

How to download UPSC CSE 2020 Scorecards

  • Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the civil services marks link 
  • A new page will open 
  • Click on the recommended candidates marks link or non-recommended marks link 
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • Key in your Login ID/ roll number and password and submit 
  • Your UPSC CSE Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check UPSC CSE Scorecard 2020 for recommended candidates

Direct link to check UPSC CSE Scorecard 2020 for non-recommended candidates

READ | PM Modi congratulates those who cleared UPSC exam, motivates those who couldn't
READ | Tina Dabi's younger sister Ria Dabi gets 15th rank in UPSC Civil Services
READ | UPSC Result 2020: Cutoff for prelims, mains, final exams released, check here
READ | UPSC engineering services exam 2021: UPSC ESE mains time-table released
Tags: UPSC Results 2020, UPSC marks of candidates, IAS topper shubham kumar marks
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND