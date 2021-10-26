Last Updated:

UPSC Results Declared For Various Recruitment Exams Held On Sept 19, Direct Links Here

UPSC has declared the results for various recruitment exams for the posts of assistant director, statistical officer, senior scientific assistant.

Nandini Verma
UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the written exam for the recruitment for the posts of Assistant Director of Census Operation (Technical), RGI (Statistical Officer-planning statistics), GNCTD Senior Scientific Assistant (Mechanical), Ministry of Defence. UPSC had conducted the exams on September 19, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results online. The UPSC results can be accessed from the official website- upsc.gov.in. 

UPSC Recruitment Exam Results out

On the basis of the recruitment exams, the commission has shortlisted candidates. The list of qualified candidates' roll numbers has been uploaded on the website. Only such candidates who satisfy/fulfil all the eligibility conditions as per the advertisement shall be called for an interview. There are a total of 25 posts of assistant director of Census Operation (Technical), RGI post. for which 89 candidates have cleared the test. There are 37 vacancies for the post of Statistical Officer (Planning - Statistics), GNCTD for which 127 candidates have cleared the exam. Moreover, there are 10 vacancies for the post of Senior Scientific Assistant (Mechanical), Ministry of Defence for which 38 candidates have cleared the exam. 

The marks of candidates who have not been shortlisted in the recruitment exam will be uploaded on the UPSC website within 30 days from the date of publication of the final results. Moreover, UPSC will also release the category-wise cut off marks on the website. Candidates can check the merit list on the official website or click on the direct link given below. 

Direct link to check UPSC Results 2021

  1. Direct link to check UPSC results for assistant director posts
  2. Direct link to check UPSC results for statistical officer posts
  3. Direct link to check UPSC results for senior scientific assistant posts
