UPSC SO, Stenographer Result Declared At Upsc.gov.in, Check SO, Steno 2015 Results Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of its recruitment exams for the posts of combined section officers and stenographers (grade-B/ grade- I). It was a limited departmental competitive exam that was held in the month of October 2015. The evaluation of service records was held in March 2021.

Candidates can now visit the official website - upsc.gov.in, and check the category-wise lists of candidates, in order of merit, who have been recommended for inclusion in the selection list of the year 2015. There are a total of nine categories of the post. See the list of nine categories of services and the total number of candidates who are in the select list:

Section Officers’ Grade of the Central Secretariat Service - 470 Section Officers’ Grade (Integrated Grade II & III) of the General Cadre of the Indian Foreign Service, Branch ‘B’. - 16 Section Officers’ Grade of the Railway Board Secretariat Service - 7 Private Secretary Grade of the Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service -73 Grade ’I’ of the Stenographers’ Cadre of the Indian Foreign Service, Branch ‘B’ - 4 Grade ’A’ & ‘B’ merged of the Armed Forces Headquarters Stenographers’ Service - 17 Grade ‘B’ of the Railway Board Secretariat Stenographers’ Service -4 Section Officers’ Grade of the Intelligence Bureau- 14 Private Secretary Grade in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation - 0

The Result of 17 candidates under Category-I has been kept withheld, the official notice reads. The mark sheet will be released after 15 days. "Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their Results on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011- 23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter. The result will also be available on the UPSC Website i.e. www.upsc.gov.in. The marks shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of declaration of result," the official notice reads.

