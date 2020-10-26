UPSEE Seat Allotment Result 2020: First Round Allotment Result To Be Announced Today

The UPSEE seat allotment result 2020 is likely to be announced today. According to the counselling schedule released by the UPSEE board, the first round seat allotment result will be out on October 26th. While the payment and seat confirmation process would be carried out from October 26 to 29. The registration, document uploading and fee payment process for UPSEE first round seat allotment result had already been initiated from October 19th to 22nd. The document verification last date was scheduled on October 20 while the online choice locking's last date is scheduled for today itself. Candidates can check their UPSEE allotment result 2020 at the official UPSEE website at upsee.nic.in.

UPSEE seat allotment result 2020

The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) result was released on October 15 on upsee.nic.in. Only qualified candidates can register for UPSEE counselling 2020. Candidates should note that the allotment of seats will be in the order of preference according to the availability of seats in the respective category of students. Once the seat is allotted to the candidate, it cant be changed. Payment done in the time of counselling will not be refunded as well. Take a look at the details for the next rounds of the UPSEE counselling 2020.

Image courtesy: UPSEE website

Round 1 - Payment of seat confirmation - October 26 to 29

Round 2 - Payment and Seat confirmation: November 5 to 8

Round 3 - Payment and seat confirmation: November 13

According to UPSEE’s official website, the UPSEE entrance examination is conducted by Abdul Kalam Technical University, formerly known as UPTU. This state-level undergraduate engineering entrance exam is held to conduct admissions for 1.50 lakh seats across 4,000 government colleges in Uttar Pradesh. List of colleges that accept the UPSEE scores for admission are Integral University, Lucknow, Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur, Ajay Kumar Garg Engineering College, Ghaziabad, Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow, GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management, Greater Noida, Sharda University, Greater Noida, ABES Engineering College, Ghaziabad

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock