UPSEE Seat Allotment Result 2020: First Round Seat Allotment Result Declared

The UPSEE seat allotment result 2020 for Round 1 was announced today. While the payment and seat confirmation process for Round 1 Seat allotment would be carried out till October 29. The registration, document uploading and fee payment process for UPSEE first round seat allotment result had already been conducted between October 19 to 22. The document verification's last date was scheduled on October 20 while the online choice locking's last date ended on October 26. Candidates can check their UPSEE allotment result 2020 at the official UPSEE website at upsee.nic.in.

UPSEE seat allotment result 2020

The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) result was released on October 15 on upsee.nic.in. Only qualified candidates can register for UPSEE counselling 2020. Candidates should note that the allotment of seats will be in the order of preference according to the availability of seats in the respective category of students. Once the seat is allotted to the candidate, it cant be changed. Payment done in the time of counselling will not be refunded as well. Candidates can check their seat allotment results for Round 1 by clicking on the link that goes "Allotment Result Round-1" on the homepage of the upsee.nic.in. Then add the login ID and password and check their seat allotment results.

Take a look at the details for the next rounds of the UPSEE counselling 2020

Round 2

Registration and payment of a fee (new candidates): October 30 to November 2

Document verification: October 30

Online choice locking: October 30 to November 5

Seat allotment: November 5

Payment and Seat confirmation: November 5 to 8

Round 3

Registration and payment of a fee (new candidates): November 9 to 11

Document verification: November 9 to 12

Online choice locking: November 9 to 13

Seat allotment: November 13

Payment and seat confirmation: November 13

According to UPSEE’s official website, the UPSEE entrance examination is conducted by Abdul Kalam Technical University, formerly known as UPTU. This state-level undergraduate engineering entrance exam is held to conduct admissions for 1.50 lakh seats across 4,000 government colleges in Uttar Pradesh. List of colleges that accept the UPSEE scores for admission are Integral University, Lucknow, Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur, Ajay Kumar Garg Engineering College, Ghaziabad, Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow, GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management, Greater Noida, Sharda University, Greater Noida, ABES Engineering College, Ghaziabad

