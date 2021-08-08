UPSESSB PGT Hall Tickets Have Been Released, Here Is A Direct Link To Download It

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UPSESSB PGT admit card: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board, Prayagraj has released the hall tickets for the Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) exam. The exam is scheduled for 17th August and 18th August 2021. Candidates who registered themselves for UPSESSB PGT exam can now download their admit card from the official website. The official website is upsessb.org. Here are the steps candidates need to follow to check the UPSESSB PGT admit card. A direct link for the same has also been mentioned here
Candidates will have to sit in a written exam which will have 125 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 500 marks. Each correct answer will fetch four marks. Results date have not been announced by the board yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website http://www.upsessb.org to get more details on Trained Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher exam and results.