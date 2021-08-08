UPSESSB PGT Hall Tickets Have Been Released, Here Is A Direct Link To Download It

UPSESSB PGT admit card: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board, Prayagraj has released the hall tickets for the Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) exam. The exam is scheduled for 17th August and 18th August 2021. Candidates who registered themselves for UPSESSB PGT exam can now download their admit card from the official website. The official website is upsessb.org. Here are the steps candidates need to follow to check the UPSESSB PGT admit card. A direct link for the same has also been mentioned here

UPSESSB PGT: Important dates

Admit Card has been released on August 8, 2021

Exams are scheduled to be conducted on 17th and 18th August 2021

UPSESSB TGT PGT Vacancy Details

UPSESSB TGT - 12603 Posts

UPSESSB PGT- 2595 Posts

Total - 15198 Posts

UP TGT PGT Eligibility

UP TGT - Candidates who have a Graduate Degree with them in the relevant subject and have done B. Ed or equivalent can apply for trained graduate teacher posts.

PGT - Candidates who have a Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed. can apply for the post-graduate teacher posts.

Age Limit: Candidates must have crossed 21 years of age. Candidates are hereby informed that upper age limit has not been mentioned in the notification.

UPSESSB TGT PGT Pay Scale

UP TGT - Rs. 44900-142400, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay - 4600

UP PGT - Rs. 47600-151100, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay -4800

UP Teacher Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will have to sit in a written exam which will have 125 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 500 marks. Each correct answer will fetch four marks. Results date have not been announced by the board yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website http://www.upsessb.org to get more details on Trained Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher exam and results.