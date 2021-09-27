UPSESSB Result 2021 Declared; Click On The Direct Link To Check Scorecards

UPSESSB TGT PGT Results: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board has recently declared the UP teachers recruitment exam result which is also known as UPSESSB Result 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check their TGT, PGT exam results now. The result has been uploaded to the official website. The official website to check UP Teachers exam results is upsessb.org. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below and can also click on the direct link to view their scorecards.

UPSESSB Result 2021 which has been declared is for the written exams that were held on August 7 and 8, 2021. Along with announcing the results, the final answer key has also been released. Earlier the Board released the provisional answer key, then after candidates raised the objections, considering those objections final answer key was released. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections for the following subjects- Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Maths, English, Psychology, Sanskrit, Art, Logic, Military Science, Home Science, and Music Instrumental.

UPSESSB TGT, PGT Results 2021: Steps to check

Candidates who took the exams should visit the official website which is upsessb.org.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Written Examination Result (Advt. No. 02/2021 TGT, PGT)'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter login credentials

Post submitting the results, the scorecards will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download and print a copy of the scorecard for future purposes

Here is the direct link to check scorecards.

Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for an interview. The recruitment exam is the final stage in the admissions or recruitment process. Candidates who clear both rounds will be eligible to grab a seat and fill the vacancy. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for interview-related and other information.