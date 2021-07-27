Last Updated:

UPSESSB TGT Hall Ticket Released, Exam On 7-8 Aug; Here's Direct Link To Download Ticket

UPSESSB TGT Hall ticket has been released. Registered candidates can follow the steps mentioned or can visit the official website to download their admit cards.

UPSESSB TGT Hall ticket: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board on Monday released the UP Teacher hall ticket. The admit cards have been released and uploaded on the official website. Candidates who registered themselves for taking exam can download the UPSESSB hall ticket from official website upsessb.org.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 7th and 8th August 2021. Here are the steps one needs to follow to download hall ticket. Registered candidates can also visit the official website and log in to download UP TGT Admit Card.

UPSESSB hall ticket download: Process

  • Go to upsessb.org
  • Click on the link which reads ' Vigyapti (26.07.2021) [Regarding Advt 01/2021 TGT Admit Card (Examination Dated 07.08.2021 & 08.08.2021)] '
  • OR here is the direct link to download admit card
  • Enter required details such as registration number and date of birth
  • Admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same
  • Candidates facing any issue while downloading the hall ticket may contact on 0532-2466851 or 8299325775.

UPSESSB TGT: Exam Pattern

125 multiple-choice questions will be asked in the exam. Each question will carry 4 marks which takes the total marks to 500. Students will be given time of 2 hours to answer all the questions. 

UPSESSB TGT: Selection Process

Candidates will have to appear for their written exam. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 7th and 8th August 2021. Candidates who qualify the exams will be asked to appear for Document Verification.

The drive aims to select 12,603 candidates for available TGT Posts. Out of the total posts, 11,195 are reserved for Male candidates and1408 seats will be considered for female candidates. Candidates will be selected as teachers for Hindi, Maths, Home Science, Urdu, English, Drawing, Social Science, Stitch, Sanskrit, Science, Biology, Commerce, Agriculture, Physical Education, Music Playing and Singing Music.

