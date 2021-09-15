UPSSSC Exam Date 2021: Lower Subordinate Mains Exam Date Announced - Check Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has announced the exam date for UPSSSC 2021 for Lower Subordinate. The examination will be held on October 21, 2021, in two phases. The first paper will start from 10 am to 11:30 am and the second paper will start from 2:30 pm to 4 pm. All those candidates who have cleared the main examinations can get more information on the official website - upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC exam that is will be held in two shifts will include various subjects, like paper 1, which will have questions on general reasoning. While the second paper is for general science and general Hindi. The UPSSSC prelims exam was held on June 26, 2021. A total of 15335 candidates cleared the prelims main exam, and the candidates will be selected based on the rank scored in the main exams and the interview rounds.

UPSSC Exam Date | Time | Session

Event Date Time Paper 1 October 21 10:30 am to 11: 30 am Paper 2 October 21 2: 30 pm to 4 pm

UPSSSC Lower Subordinate

This year, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will be recruiting a total of 672 candidates in various departments of the state government. The notification for the exam was released back in 2019, but it got delayed due to the COVID pandemic. However, the UPSSSC Exam 2021 will be held in offline mode across the state this year, with strict COVID appropriate measures in place.

UPSSSC subordinate | More details | Admit Card

The admit card for the UPSSSC lower subordinate is likely to be released anytime soon. However, the selection commission has not announced any dates for the issuance of the entrance card. Once the admit card is released, the candidate will be able to download it from the official website, and the admit card along with identity proof is required to appear for the examination.

IMAGE: PIXABAY