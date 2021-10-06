Last Updated:

UPSSSC PET 2021 Revised Answer Key Released Today, Here's Direct Link To Download

UPSSSC PET 2021 revised answer key has been released on the official website. Here are the steps that need to be followed to check the revised answer key.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
UPSSSC PET 2021 revised answer key

Image: Shutterstock


UPSSSC PET 2021 revised answer key: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate State Services Commission has released Preliminary Eligibility Test answer key 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that the UPSSSC PET 2021 answer key that has been released is a revised version. The purpose of releasing it is that it scraps the previous answer key that was released on August 31, 2021. The revised answer key gives information about some changes to all those candidates who wrote the exam. For more details on the answer key and UPSSSC PET Result 2021, candidates should visit the official website upsssc.gov.in.  

UPSSSC PET 2021: Important Dates

  • UPSSSC PET 2021 was conducted on August 24, 2021
  • Provisional answer key was released on August 31, 2021
  • The revised answer key has been released on October 5, 2021
  • The result release date has not been announced yet

The changes that have been made in the answer key are only for those students who appeared in the second shift of the exam. Those students will be awarded full marks for a set of questions. However, no changes have been reported in the answer key of first shift of the exam.  

The official notice that informs about the revised answer key says that in the second shift, a total of three questions were found to be flawed, First option of the first question has also been amended. Commission through notice further said that students who attempted all those questions will be getting full marks for the questions that were found wrong. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned here or can also click on the direct link to view UPSSSC PET 2021 revised answer key.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021: Steps to check

  • Candidates will have to go to the official website – upsssc.gov.in.  
  • On the Homepage, click on the tab that reads, 'Notice Board.' 
  • Click on the recent notification flashing on the screen which reads, 'Revised Answer Key for PET 2021.'
  • A PDF file will be opened on the screen which will have all the answers
  • Candidates should download the pdf file and also cross-check the answers 
  • Here is the direct link to view the answer key
READ | UPSSSC PET 2021 registration begins: Apply now for Group C recruitment, full details here
READ | UPSSSC PET 2021 date out: Check schedule, syllabus, important dates
READ | UPSSSC PET Exam 2021: UPSSC PET to be held on August 24 in two shifts, Check details here
READ | UPSSSC PET admit card released on official website; check steps to download hall tickets
READ | UPSSSC Exam Date 2021: Lower Subordinate mains exam date announced - Check details here
Tags: UPSSSC PET 2021 revised answer key, UPSSSC, UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND