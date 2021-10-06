UPSSSC PET 2021 Revised Answer Key Released Today, Here's Direct Link To Download

UPSSSC PET 2021 revised answer key: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate State Services Commission has released Preliminary Eligibility Test answer key 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that the UPSSSC PET 2021 answer key that has been released is a revised version. The purpose of releasing it is that it scraps the previous answer key that was released on August 31, 2021. The revised answer key gives information about some changes to all those candidates who wrote the exam. For more details on the answer key and UPSSSC PET Result 2021, candidates should visit the official website upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET 2021: Important Dates

UPSSSC PET 2021 was conducted on August 24, 2021

Provisional answer key was released on August 31, 2021

The revised answer key has been released on October 5, 2021

The result release date has not been announced yet

The changes that have been made in the answer key are only for those students who appeared in the second shift of the exam. Those students will be awarded full marks for a set of questions. However, no changes have been reported in the answer key of first shift of the exam.

The official notice that informs about the revised answer key says that in the second shift, a total of three questions were found to be flawed, First option of the first question has also been amended. Commission through notice further said that students who attempted all those questions will be getting full marks for the questions that were found wrong. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned here or can also click on the direct link to view UPSSSC PET 2021 revised answer key.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021: Steps to check