UPSSSC PET Exam 2021: UPSSC PET To Be Held On August 24 In Two Shifts, Check Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has postponed the preliminary eligibility test (PET) by four days. The exam, which was scheduled to be held on August 20, will now take place on August 24. The UPSSSC examination will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift - from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift - from 3 pm to 5 pm on Tuesday, August 24. The candidates will get all the information related to UPSSC PET 2021 here. However, candidates should keep visiting the official website of the UPSSSC PET 2021 for more details related to the UPSSSC exam.

UPSSSC PET Exam 2021

As per media reports, as many as 20 lakh candidates are going to participate in the written exam. The exam is expected to be held under strict COVID-19 guidelines. The reason for the postponement of the exam is unknown. However, as per speculation, the exam has been postponed for some administrative reason. The Admit Card for UP PET is likely to be released on the official website-upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET Exam date 2021: Official Announcement | Here is everything about UPSSSC PET Exam 2021

According to the official notice issued by the Commission for the UPSSSC PET 2021 examination, both the shifts of the examination will be conducted under strict surveillance. The Uttar Pradesh selection commission has made necessary arrangements across all designated examination centers to prevent cheating. The board has installed a live broadcast system to prevent candidates from using unfair means during the exam. All the exam centers have been linked with the live test module and will be monitored by the selection committee on the day of the examination.

UPSSSC PET Exam date 2021: More details about UPSSC PET 2021

The UPSSSC PET exam is being conducted to replace the preliminary exam for all Group C recruitment. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has recently informed the candidates that the results for 17000 posts will be declared in November 2021. The results for 1500 positions will be declared in December, 900 and positions in January next year, and results for 2900 positions in February and 5000 posts in March, respectively. Stay connected to this page for fresh updates.