UPSSSC PET Result 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

UPSSSC PET Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the PET result 2021 on the official website-upsssc.gov.in. The examination was conducted on August 24. According to various media reports, more than 17 lakh candidates attended the examination. This result will be available on the UPSSSC website until January 28, 2021. Candidates who participated in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website of UPSSSC. Recently, the commission has informed us that the results for filling vacancies of around 17,000 posts will be declared in November 2021, 1500+ posts result in December, 900+ posts in January 2022, 2900+ posts result in February, and 5000+ posts result in March.

UPSSSC PET Result 2021: Direct Link

Candidates can follow the step-by-step instructions given below to check and download the UPSSC PET results 2021 and use the direct link given here - UPSSSC PET Result 2021 (Click Here)

Uttar Pradesh subordinate services selection PET Result 2021: Here's how to check results

STEP 1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC — upsssc.gov.in

STEP 2. Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to view the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)/2021 Result/Score Card."

STEP 3. Automatically, it will redirect to a new page of the UPSSSC's website

STEP 4. Now you need to fill in your credentials such as roll number and date of birth to Login.

STEP 5. Your UPSSSC PET result for 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 6: Save and print the UPSSSC PET result 2021 for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock