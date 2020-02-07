UPTET 2019 Results: Download Process, Pass Percentage And Other Details

Uttar Pradesh Teachers' Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 results has been declared on the official website. These results are declared by UP Basic Education Board. UPTET 2019 exam for primary level and the upper primary level was held on January 8, 2020. According to media reports, there were more than 16 lakhs candidates who applied for the exam.

The UPTET exam results were declared by the UPTET exam controller Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi. He informed that a total of 29.74% of candidates have passed the primary level exam while 11.46% were able to clear the upper primary level exam.

As per reports, a total of 1083016 candidates were registered for the primary level exams out of whom 990744 candidates had appeared. 2, 94,635 candidates have passed the exam. Moreover, for the upper primary level exam, 573322 candidates had registered out of whom 523972 had appeared. 60068 candidates have passed the exam.

How to check UPTET 2019 results

UPTET results can be checked online on the official website. Follow the following steps:

Visit the official website updeled.gov.in

Click on UPTET tab

Click on UPTET result link

A login page will appear

Register your roll number and registration number. Click on the login button.

The result for the candidate will be displayed on the screen.

The final answer key was released on January 31, 2020. The link to check the final answer key is also available on the official website.

About Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test

Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) is conducted in order to fill up the teachers’ posts in the state who are eligible to teach students from classes 1 to 8. The exam will have two papers, Paper 1 will be conducted for the candidates who want to teach from classes 1 to 5. The second one, Paper 2 will be conducted for candidates who will teach from classes 6 to 8. The candidates who have passed their Diploma in Elementary Education from the NIOS are currently not eligible to apply.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock