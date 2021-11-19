UPTET 2021: Admit Card For Nov 28 Exam To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UP TET 2021 Update: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, also known as UPBEB will release the admit card for UPTET 2021 on Friday, November 19, 2021. The hall tickets which are scheduled to be out on Friday are for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test which will be conducted on November 28, 2021. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam will be able to download hall tickets from the official website once it is released on updeled.gov.in.
UPTET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode and all COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at centre. Earlier hall tickets were supposed to be released on November 17 but the date was postponed. The exam conducting body issued a notice informing about the new date. In order to check admit cards quickly, candidates are advised to be ready with credentials such as application number and password. the important dates and steps to download admit card has been mentioned below.
On November 28, the UPTET 2021 exam will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will begin at 10 am and will continue till 12:30 pm whereas the second phase will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5 pm. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry hall ticket to the exam hall. Along with admit card, candidates should also carry valid ID proof to the centre.