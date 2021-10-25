UPTET 2021: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Check Important Dates Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UPTET 2021 Registration Update: UP Deled will be closing the registration window for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, UP TET on Monday, October 25, 2021. The registration process is going on for the examination which will be conducted on November 28, 2021. All the candidates who are interested and are eligible to apply for UPTET must complete the UP TET Registration process today. For more information, candidates can visit the official website which is updeled.gov.in.
Among the few things which candidates must know, the most important thing is that if due to any reason, candidates fails to register themselves today, in such case they can apply tomorrow too. They will be charged a late fee. The deadline to complete the UPTET 2021 registration process by paying late fee is October 26, 2021. As per trends, the exam is being induced late this year. It got delayed this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The important dates to apply as well as the steps to apply can be checked here.
The admit card release date has not been announced yet. Post the exam is conducted, the provisional answer key will also be released so that candidates can raise objections. Based on the objections raised, final answer key will be released. Candidates should keep a check on official website for being updated about UPTET 2021.