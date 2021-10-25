UPTET 2021: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Check Important Dates Here

UPTET 2021 Registration Update: UP Deled will be closing the registration window for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, UP TET on Monday, October 25, 2021. The registration process is going on for the examination which will be conducted on November 28, 2021. All the candidates who are interested and are eligible to apply for UPTET must complete the UP TET Registration process today. For more information, candidates can visit the official website which is updeled.gov.in.

Among the few things which candidates must know, the most important thing is that if due to any reason, candidates fails to register themselves today, in such case they can apply tomorrow too. They will be charged a late fee. The deadline to complete the UPTET 2021 registration process by paying late fee is October 26, 2021. As per trends, the exam is being induced late this year. It got delayed this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The important dates to apply as well as the steps to apply can be checked here.

UPTET 2021: Important dates

The registration window was opened on October 7, 2021

Last date to apply for the exam is October 25, 2021

Last date to pay fees is October 26, 2021

UPTET 2021 will be conducted on November 28, 2021

UPTET 2021: Steps to apply

Candidates will have to visit the official website – updeled.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test.'

Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to find and click on the link 'UPTET Registration link'

Candidates should fill the registration details and then proceed to fill the application form

Enter the personal as well as academic details, upload documents and submit the application fee

The UPTET 2021 application form will be submitted

Candidates should download and print a copy of the same for future references

The admit card release date has not been announced yet. Post the exam is conducted, the provisional answer key will also be released so that candidates can raise objections. Based on the objections raised, final answer key will be released. Candidates should keep a check on official website for being updated about UPTET 2021.