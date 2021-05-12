UPTET 2021 Exam Won't Be Held On July 25, Postponed Until Further Notice Due To COVID-19

UPTET 2021, also known as Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, to be conducted for 2021 has been postponed. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on July 25th, 2021. However citing the surge in the COVID positive cases in the state and the world, the exam has been postponed until further notice. Here is the official UPTET 2021 exam postponed notification below.

UPTET News

Uttar Pradesh government postpones Utttar Pradesh Teachers' Eligibility Test (UPTET) till further orders, in view of surge in COVID-19 cases pic.twitter.com/hicO83YPAx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2021

UPTET 2021 exam postponed

Earlier, the exam notification was to release on May 11th, 2021. But the UPTET notification too was not released on the scheduled date. As per the previous schedule, the registrations were supposed to begin for UPTET from May 18th, 2021 and continue till June 2nd, 2021. Moreover, the admit card was scheduled to release on July 20th for students to download and the UPTET exam was previously to be held on July 25th, 2021. Apart from that, the answer key would have released most probably by July 29th and the results would have released most likely by August 20th, 2021.

UPTET details

UPTET is conducted by Uttar Pradesh Pareeksha Niyamak Pradhandhikari. It is a state-level eligibility test and candidates who clear the exam are qualified to teach class 1 to 8 in schools across the state.

UPTET consists of two papers and is conducted in two shifts. The paper is conducted once a year and the exam duration is 150 minutes for each. The mode of language in which the paper is conducted in English and Hindi.

The UPTET paper-I is for candidates who choose to teach in grades 1 through 5. UPTET paper-II, on the other hand, is for candidates who choose to teach in grades 6 through 8. Candidates who choose to teach students in grades 1 through 8 must take both exams. Both UPTET papers are administered in offline mode as pen-and-paper tests on the same day.

Eligibility criteria to appear for UPTET

Nationality: A candidate must be a citizen of India/Bhutan/Tibet/ Nepal to appear for the UPTET 2021 exam.

Age limit: A candidate must be of minimum age 18 years. The upper age bar for the candidate to appear for the exam is 35 years.

Number of attempts: There is no limit on the number of attempts that candidates can take.

