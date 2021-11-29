Last Updated:

UPTET 2021: Three Arrested For UPTET Paper Leak

UPTET 2021 Paper Leak: During interrogation, they revealed that they had been involved in 60 such cases and received Rs 50,000 each for solving papers, police said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
uptet

Image: ANI/ PTI


Three people have been arrested in connection with Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) question paper leakage in Shamli, police said on Monday. The UPTET examination, scheduled to be held on Sunday, was cancelled following the leakage of its question paper, Additional Director General Law and Order Prashant Kumar announced shortly before the exam was to begin.

According to Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra, Dharmendra, Manish and Ravi were arrested and one other person, who is absconding and is accused of being involved in the case, has been booked.

Police said a search is on to nab him. A car, 50 photocopies of the question paper and Rs 17,000 were recovered from the three accused, they said.

During interrogation, they revealed that they had been involved in 60 such cases and received Rs 50,000 each for solving papers, police said. A case has been registered against the four accused under various sections 420, 467 and 471 of the the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Shamli, they said.

READ | UPTET 2021 exam: Dozens arrested after paper leak; Education Min assures re-examination
READ | UPTET cancelled after paper leak; CM Yogi issues order to invoke NSA against culprits
READ | UPTET cancelled after paper leak, 26 arrested, Yogi says will invoke NSA against culprits
READ | UPTET cancelled after paper leak, 29 arrested; Yogi says will invoke NSA against culprits
READ | BJP govt playing with future of youth: Owaisi on UPTET question paper leak

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Tags: UPTET, UP TET, UPTET paper leak
First Published:
COMMENT