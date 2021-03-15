Last Updated:

UPTET 2021: Uttar Pradesh TET 2020 On July 25, Result On August 20, Check Schedule Here

UPTET 2021: UP TET 2020 will be held on July 25, 2021. UPTET Result 2020 will be declared on August 20. Check full details and schedule here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
uptet 2021

Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2020-21 will be conducted on July 25, 2021. The online application for the same will begin on May 18 and will end on June 1. The official schedule was released today, March 15. The detailed notification for UPTET 2020 will be released on May 11, 2021. Candidates will be able to apply online at updeled.gov.in. 

READ | Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2373 vacancies for teachers before March 14

The exam will be conducted in two shifts on July 25. The first shift of the UPTET 2020 exam will be conducted between 10 to 12:30 pm while the second shift will be conducted between 2:30 to 5 pm. The UPTET answer key will be released on July 29. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against any key till August 2. Considering the valid objections, UPTET final answer key will be released on August 18. The UPTET 2020-21 result will be declared on August 20.

READ | DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply now for 1809 vacancies for teachers, steno, JE & other posts

UPTET 2020 Key Dates:

  • The official notification will be released on May 11
  • Online application begins- May 18
  • Last Date to apply-  June 1
  • Last date of fee payment- June 2
  • Last date to take the printout of the form- June 3
  • List of exam centres to be uploaded by - June 22
  • Admit Card download- July 14 onwards
  • UPTET 2019- July 25
  • Answer key upload -- July 29 
  • Last date to raise an objection - August 2
  • Final Answer key release date- August 18
  • UPTET 2020 result - August 20
    (Image Credit: PTI Photo)
READ | JEE Main: Will March exam be tougher? All answers covered; check tips & tricks, key topics
READ | JEE Main: Will March exam be tougher? All answers covered; check tips & tricks, key topics
READ | JEE Main: Will March exam be tougher? All answers covered; check tips & tricks, key topics

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT