UPTET 2021: Uttar Pradesh TET 2020 On July 25, Result On August 20, Check Schedule Here

Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2020-21 will be conducted on July 25, 2021. The online application for the same will begin on May 18 and will end on June 1. The official schedule was released today, March 15. The detailed notification for UPTET 2020 will be released on May 11, 2021. Candidates will be able to apply online at updeled.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts on July 25. The first shift of the UPTET 2020 exam will be conducted between 10 to 12:30 pm while the second shift will be conducted between 2:30 to 5 pm. The UPTET answer key will be released on July 29. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against any key till August 2. Considering the valid objections, UPTET final answer key will be released on August 18. The UPTET 2020-21 result will be declared on August 20.

UPTET 2020 Key Dates: