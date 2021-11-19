UPTET Admit Card 2021 Released; Check How To Download & Exam Pattern

UPTET Admit Card 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the admit cards for the UPTET. Candidates can download the UPTET 2021 admit card from the official website using their registration number, password, and captcha code. As per media reports, more than 13 lakh students appeared in the registration process for the exam. However, it is being observed that the official website of the UPBEB is currently down due to high traffic or technical glitch. Meanwhile, candidates can get all the information related to UPTET is available here.

The UPTET Exam is going to be held on November 28, 2021. According to rules issued by the UPBEB, carrying the admit card to the examination center is necessary, without which they will not get entry into the exam hall. Those candidates who qualify for the UPTET exam will be eligible to seek a job as a teacher across the state. Candidates qualifying the Paper 1 can apply to teach students of classes 1 to 5 while those who crack paper 2 will be eligible to teach students of classes 6 to 8.

UPTET Admit Card 2021: Here's How to Download UPTET Admit Card

Step 1: To download the UPTET Admit Card visit the official website - updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, you need to click on the entrance card download link.

Step 3: Enter your login information and click " Submit ."

." Step 4: The admission card will be displayed; download it.

UPTET Admit Card 2021: Exam pattern

Paper 1 consists of five main subjects: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1 (Hindi), Language 2 (English or Urdu or Sanskrit), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

Paper 2 consists of Child Development Pedagogy, Language 1 (Hindi), Language 2 (English, Urdu, or Sanskrit), and mathematics, science, social science, or social studies.

The question in the examination will be based on the multiple-choice format (MCQs).

Questions will be available in both English and Hindi language.

The time allotted to the candidates for the UPTET exam is 2:30 hours or 150 minutes.

Image: Unsplash