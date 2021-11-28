UPTET Cancelled After Paper Leak; CM Yogi Issues Order To Invoke NSA Against Culprits

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) that was scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 28, has been cancelled after the exam's question paper was leaked. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has passed an order to arrest the culprits involved in the case.

Additional Director General Law and Order Prashant Kumar informed that 23 people were arrested last night using technical and other intelligence from different cities of the state. The ADG further said that out of 23 people, four were from Lucknow, 13 were from Prayagraj, three by the Meerut STF, and one was from the Kaushambi district. On Sunday, about 20 lakh candidates were to appear for the exam.

CM Yogi Adityanath on UPTET paper leak

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the culprits will be booked under the National Security Act and Gangster Act. He further directed the concerned authorities to conduct the exam within a month.

Speaking at a function in Deoria district, Yogi Adityanath said, "A question paper was leaked. I issued an order to cancel the examination and arrest the entire racket".

Yogi further said, "Instructions have been given to arrest the gang leaking UPTET paper. Prompt action is being taken to identify the culprits. By registering a case against the culprits under the Gangster Act, their property will also be confiscated.".

Stating that no compromise will be made with respect to the future of the young generations, he said, "The people responsible for the inconvenience caused will definitely be punished. Our government is determined to conduct the examination in a fair and transparent manner".

Yogi Adityanath assured UPTET candidates that a free travel facility will be provided and no additional fee will be charged from them.

The opposition blames BJP for UPTET paper leak

Attacking the BJP government for leaking the paper and such incidents are common under their rule, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet, "Cancellation of the UPTET examination due to the leak of the question paper is like playing with the future of nearly 20 lakh aspirants. Paper leaks, cancellation of the examination is common in the BJP government".

While Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that the act of corruption in education is common under BJP. She wrote in a tweet, "Corruption in recruitment, leaking of question papers has become the identity of the BJP government”.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: ANI/PTI