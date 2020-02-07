UPTET Result 2019 Is Declared And Available On THIS Site; Know Here

Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority declared the UPTET Result on February 7, 2020. Upbasiceduboard.gov.in has declared that more than 40 per cent of candidates have qualified the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET). Candidates can check their result on the official website or the direct link shared here.

According to reports, 3,54,730 candidates have cleared the UPTET 2019 exam. And out the total candidates that appeared for the UPTET exam only 29.74% have qualified the paper 1 of the UPTET exam. 11.46% managed to pass the paper in the UPTET exam.

The 1 and 2 UPTET paper was conducted on January 8. As per reports, more than 15 lakhs candidate gave the exam. For the first paper. Around 10 lakh candidates sat for paper 1 and around 5 lakh candidate appeared for the second paper. Candidates who scored UPTET minimum qualifying marks have been declared passed.

Also read | UPTET 2019 Results: Download Process, Pass Percentage And Other Details

The UP Board will soon hold the UPTET 2020 exam for those who weren’t able to clear the UPTET 2019. UPTET qualify candidates will be awarded the UPTET certificate which is valid up to 7 years. The UPTET Certificate will be released latest by February 29, 2020. The candidates who want to apply for UP Teacher jobs can apply only after availing the UPTET Eligibility Certificate 2020. This certificate is the main requirement for any teaching job in Uttar Pradesh which is valid for almost 7 years.

Also read | CA Final Exam's Step-by-step Form Submission Details Provided Here

In order to check the UPTET Result 2019 on the official website, all the applicants need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Go to the official website of UPETET 2019, updeled.gov.in

On the homepage of UPTET, look for the link which says, "UPTET 2019 result"

Enter your application/registration number and other required details

Click on submit

UPTET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future use.

Also read | 105-year-old Kerala Woman Clears Fourth Standard Examination With Flying Colours

Also read | UPPSC Admit Card 2020: Download Process, Date Of Exam And Other Details

Image courtesy: Green Chameleon Unsplash