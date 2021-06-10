US Student Visa For Indians: Fall Semester Study Visa Processing To Begin On June 14

The United States Embassy in India will open the US study visa appointments on June 14. Students of India who have to go to the USA for studies can apply for a US student visa online. "Student visas remain a top priority for the U.S. Mission to India and we are making every attempt to facilitate student travel in time for the fall semester. As such, on June 14, 2021, we will open limited July and August student visa appointments at posts across India," an official statement reads.

Students must review their I-20 program start date before their visa interview. Students whose new programme will begin on or after August 1 may travel to the US up to 30 days prior to the programme commencement date. Such students do not need to submit a request for a national interest exception. Moreover, continuing students may also resume their programs on or after August 1, and travel 30 days before their program resumption date.

"We are unable to approve expedite requests for Fall 2021 students with scheduled appointments in July or August. If your appointment date may result in a potentially late start, please reach out to your school to discuss options," the official statement reads.

"On April 30, President Joe Biden had signed Presidential Proclamation 10199 suspending most nonimmigrant travel from India. In light of the travel suspension and due to the current pandemic situation in India, most other routine nonimmigrant visa and VAC appointments at U.S. Embassy New Delhi and the consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai remain extremely limited. We continue to make every effort to accommodate emergency visa appointments and will honor upcoming scheduled regular appointments in limited visa categories. If you scheduled an upcoming appointment, please check your USTravelDocs account to determine whether your appointment is still valid. We are unable to speculate on or respond to inquiries regarding future cancellations or appointment availability," the official website reads.

Negative COVID test report compulsory

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made it mandatory for all air passengers entering the United States to present a negative COVID-19 test report taken within 72 hours of departure. Airlines have been directed to confirm the negative test result for all passengers before boarding. "Many Presidential Proclamations restricting travel due to COVID-19 remain in place and continue to apply to subject potential travellers regardless of their test results or vaccination status. Travellers holding a National Interest Exception also remain subject to all applicable pre-departure testing requirements," the official website reads.

US Student Visa Fees Validity extended

As many students have already paid the US student visa application processing fee and are still waiting to schedule a visa appointment, the US Mission will extend the validity of their fee payment (MRV fee) until September 30, 2022. "The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in India understand that many visa applicants have paid the visa application processing fee and are still waiting to schedule a visa appointment. We are working diligently to restore all routine visa operations as quickly and safely as possible," reads the statement.

Helpline Numbers

Students facing any technical issue can write to support-india@ustraveldocs.com or call the Visa Application Center during business hours to speak to a representative (+91 120 4844644 or +91 22 62011000). Students having additional questions or need assistance on an issue affecting a U.S. citizen can call on 1-888-407-4747 from the United States or 1-202-501-4444 from India.

