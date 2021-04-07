UTET Answer Key 2021 Released For All Sets Of Paper 1 And 2, Direct Link To Download Here

Uttarakhand Board of School Education has released the UTET Answer key 2021 for the candidates. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination had been eagerly waiting to get an update about the UTET Answer key. The wait is now finally over as the UTET paper 1 answer key and UTET paper 2 answer key has been released by the education board. The answer key for both paper 1 and 2 has been released on the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education at ubse.uk.gov.in. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination can now go to the above-mentioned website and do the UTET Answer key download. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the UTET Answer key 2021.

UTET Answer key 2021 released

The board released the answer keys for Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 of both paper 1 and 2 today on April 6, 2021. Uttarakhand Board of School Education had conducted the examination on March 24 this year. The answer keys released today are for all four sets of the examination. The board has invited challenges against the wrong answer in the answer key. Candidates can send in their objections by April 15, 2021, at 5 PM. The objections have to be sent through speed post or on the official email ID at secyutet@gmail.com.

Any objections sent after the final date will not be considered. All the challenges against wrong answers should be sent with proper documentary proofs failing which they will not be considered. The final answer keys will be released following the due process. A lot of people are curious to know about how to do the UTET 2021 answer key download. Here is a step-by-step guide to download the UTET Answer key.

How to download UTET Answer key?

Go to the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education at ubse.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘DEPARTMENTAL EXAM/UTET’ tab on the left side column.

You will be redirected to a new page. Click on a link that reads as, “ANSWER KEY OF UTET I & II -2020, SET-ABCD”

The UTET paper 1 answer key and UTET paper 2 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download and check your answers and objections against any answers.

Direct link to download UTET answer key 2021

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education at ubse.uk.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the UTET 2021.

Image Credits: Shutterstock