Utkal University Result For Select Semesters Out Today; Details Here

The examination of DDCE Utkal University was held in the month of November and December in 2019. The examination was conducted for all regular courses affiliated under Utkal University. The authorities had earlier announced that the results of all courses would be declared with May of 2020. On May 28, 2020, the provisional results of +3's 5th semester (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) regular CBCS EXAM-2019 were announced. These students were admitted to the course in the year 2017.

Utkal University result announced

Students who appeared for the exams with valid hall tickets and identification can check their results on the official website of Utkal University. The link for the website is http://result.uuems.in/cbcs_result/Result_2020/Result_5th_sem/Show.aspx. One has to have the exam roll number that was allotted to them during exams.

Here is a screen capture of the links leading to the page for Utkal University results

Image Credits: Utkal University website

5th Semester results announced, here is how you can check it

The 5th Semester results for DDCE Utkal University were announced and students can easily check the results with these steps.

Steps to follow:

Make a note of the exam roll no. Search for Utkal University’s official website or follow this link: http://uuems.in/ Click on the latest notification which reads, “Provisional Result Of +3 5th Semester (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Regular CBCS EXAM-2019. (2017 Admission Batch).” It will lead you to the 'enter roll no page' in the text area. Enter the roll no in the text area. Enter the captcha text on the box and click enter to confirm your result checking. You will be then led to another page with your 5th Semester results

All about Utkal University

Utkal University was established in the year 1943, which makes it one of the oldest universities in India. The university was established by Pandit Nilakantha Dash, Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati and Pandit Godavarish Mishra amongst others.

Utkal University offers several courses in law, sociology, science and technology, and many more fields. As of now, there are over 300 colleges affiliated under the university. Utkal University is located in Bhubhaneshwar, Odisha.

