Utkal University Result For Select Semesters Out Today; Details Here

Quick links:
The examination of DDCE Utkal University was held in the month of November and December in 2019. The examination was conducted for all regular courses affiliated under Utkal University. The authorities had earlier announced that the results of all courses would be declared with May of 2020. On May 28, 2020, the provisional results of +3's 5th semester (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) regular CBCS EXAM-2019 were announced. These students were admitted to the course in the year 2017.
Also Read | Kumaun University Result 2020: 1st, 3rd & 5th Sem Results Of BA, Bcom, BSc Announced
Students who appeared for the exams with valid hall tickets and identification can check their results on the official website of Utkal University. The link for the website is http://result.uuems.in/cbcs_result/Result_2020/Result_5th_sem/Show.aspx. One has to have the exam roll number that was allotted to them during exams.
Also Read | Kerala University To Increase Number Of Admissions And Other Updates
The 5th Semester results for DDCE Utkal University were announced and students can easily check the results with these steps.
Steps to follow:
Also Read | GTU Exam Time Table And Other News Related To Technological University
Utkal University was established in the year 1943, which makes it one of the oldest universities in India. The university was established by Pandit Nilakantha Dash, Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati and Pandit Godavarish Mishra amongst others.
Utkal University offers several courses in law, sociology, science and technology, and many more fields. As of now, there are over 300 colleges affiliated under the university. Utkal University is located in Bhubhaneshwar, Odisha.
Also Read | Panjab University Issues Guidelines To Conduct Semester Exams From July