Uttar Pradesh Cancels Class 10 Board Exams, Defers Class 12 Exams Till July Amid COVID-19

In view of the COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, the State government on Saturday announced its decision to cancel UP Board Class 10 examinations and defer the Class 12 exams. Moreover, the government has also announced the cancellation of school exams for Classes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 and has affirmed that the students will directly be promoted to their next class. The announcement in relation to the various exams comes after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister of State Yogi Adityanath earlier in the day.

मा.शि.परिषद की दसवीं की परीक्षा निरस्त करके,उन्हें 11वीं कक्षा में प्रोन्नत करने तथा बारहवीं कक्षा की परीक्षा परिस्थितियां सामान्य रहने पर जुलाई के दूसरे सप्ताह में कराने का निर्णय मा.मुख्यमंत्री जी के साथ बैठक में लिया गया। समयावधि 3 घंटे की जगह डेढ़ घंटा व 3 प्रश्न करने होंगे। pic.twitter.com/4vFpRiaGtz — Dr Dinesh Sharma BJP (@drdineshbjp) May 29, 2021

Class 10 Board exams cancelled, Class 12 exams deferred

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Deputy Chief Minister of State Dr Dinesh Sharma informed the news. "The UP Board examinations for class 10th and final exams for classes 6,7,8,9 and 11 has been cancelled after a meeting with the Chief Minister," he said while highlighting that the students who were supposed to appear for the final exams will now, directly be promoted to their next classes and as far as the students preparing for 10th boards are concerned, a specific scheme is being planned out by the authorities.

He also took the opportunity to address the concerns of class 12th students. "UP Board examination of class 12 of the year 2021 is proposed to take place in the second week of July, provided the circumstances are favourable," he said. Elaborating on the changed scheme of exams, he added, "The exam duration has been cut short to one and a half hour, and only 3 questions have to be answered." Having communicated the information, he asserted that it was an important decision taken in the interest of 56 lakh students of the state.

COVID-19 scenario in UP

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh reported 2,402 new cases and 159 fatalities, pushing the infection tally reached 16,86,138 and the death toll to 20,053. Right now, there are 52,244 active cases, which include 38,055 patients who are in home isolation but the good news is that the recovery rate is at an all-time high at 95.7 per cent. So far, 16,13,841 people recovered, of which 8,145 patients recovered and were discharged in the last 24-hours.

(Credit-PTI)