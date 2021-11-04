Uttar Pradesh Colleges To Fill Vacant DElEd Seats Between Nov 8 And Nov 13; Check Details

Uttar Pradesh education department officials have said that private institutions will be giving direct admissions. The direct admission will be given against 1,32,766 vacant seats of Diploma in Elementary Education, which was earlier known as BTC. The institutions have been given time between November 8 and November 13 to fill as many seats as possible.

Secretary of Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay, has instructed the private institutes to upload the information of the candidates who take admissions in their respective institutions. The information has to be uploaded to the designated website by November 15, 2021. Sanjay Upadhyay also said that if the institution fails to upload information by November 15, the admissions will not be considered valid.

Application process details

As per the schedule that the Exam Regulatory Authority has finalised, private colleges will receive applications from 10 am to 4 pm daily between November 8 and November 13, 2021. From 4 to 5 pm, the merit list of the applicants will be prepared and pasted on the notice board. The institutions have also been told to inform the newly admitted candidates over call. The information of the candidates taking admission daily will be uploaded and locked on the website, said Upadhyay.

As in the first phase, the candidates have already been given the opportunity to fill their choice of the institute, so in the second phase, in the event of non-availability of additional candidates from the reserved/special reservation category, direct admission will be made by converting these vacant seats to unreserved category seats to fill them, officials explained.

Candidates who have already been admitted to an institute for the DElEd course will not be included in the second stage. Significantly, candidates against a total of 2,28,900 seats in private colleges and 10,600 seats in District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), were allotted seats in the first phase of the admission process. However, candidates took admission in only 10,134 seats of DIET and 86,000 seats of private institutes, with many private colleges failing to get even a single admission. This has resulted in a total of 1,32,766 seats of DElEd courses lying vacant at present, even after the conclusion of three rounds of online counselling.

About DElEd

The DElEd is a two-year diploma programme for aspiring to be a teacher in primary and upper primary schools. The examination and evaluation of candidates are done in four semesters so as to prepare them to teach students from Class 1-8. Currently, there are over 3,000 colleges that offer this course.

Image: PTI