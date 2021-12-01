Uttar Pradesh Free Smartphone Yojana: Distribution Of Gadgets To Begin By Dec Mid-week

Uttar Pradesh government on November 30 announced that it will be distributing smartphones and tablets among youths of the state under UP smartphone tablet distribution scheme. This comes in line with UP CM Yogi Adityanath announcing that these gadgets will be provided to students free of cost. Under the first phase of UP smartphone distribution scheme, UP govt will start distributing the smartphones from the second week of December 2021. It has been planned that around 2.5 lakh tablets and 5 lakh smartphones will be distributed in the first lot. To be noted that it has been decided to distribute devices so as to make students equipped with gadgets so that they can study well without any hindrances.

Registration for scheme

The online registration process for UP Free Smartphone Yojana 2021 will begin soon. It is being expected that the registration link will be activated by or after the second week of December. In order to register, basic information should be filled after clicking on the link which will be activated on upcmo.up.nic.in

DG Shakti portal to be inaugurated by UP CM Ygi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will soon launch 'DG Shakti' which is a dedicated portal. With the help of this portal, it will be easy to maintain data of distribution of smartphones and tablets. To be noted that students will not be charged for this. The entire cost involved, from registration to delivery of smartphones and tablets will be sponsored by the state government. With an aim to make students avail of this opportunity, colleges have been told to submit the data of the students to the universities. The rest of the data feeding process will be carried out at the university. Till November 29, data of around 27 lakh students were uploaded on the portal.

A news agency reported that the process of data feeding of the rest of the students is also being expedited. A tender to the tune of Rs 4,700 crore has been floated by the government on the GeM portal for the purchase of smartphones and tablets, the statement said. Financial bids of eligible firms will be opened after technical scrutiny.