Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board Cancels Class 10, 12 Examination In The Wake Of COVID Pandemic

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday, June 8, considering the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID pandemic canceled the Madarsa Education Council Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examination. The government made the announcement through an official release, saying that students from Class I to VIII along with IX and XI will be promoted to the next class.

State Minority Welfare Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, tweeting the statement stated, "Regarding the promotion, compliance with the provisions mentioned in the orders issued and to be issued from time to time by the Basic Education Department and Secondary Education Department will be ensured."

कक्षा-12 की बोर्ड परीक्षा को निरस्त करने का निर्णय लिया गया है।



साथ ही साथ कक्षा-1 से कक्षा-8 (तहतानिया/फौकानिया) एवं कक्षा-9 से 11 के छात्र/छात्राओं को अगली कक्षा में कक्षोन्नति दिये जाने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

कक्षोन्नति दिये जाने के सम्बन्ध में बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग व — Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' (@NandiGuptaBJP) June 8, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Government's call on Exam Cancellation

Earlier, the Government of Uttar Pradesh during a joint seating between Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma decided to cancel the 12th Intermediate Board Exams 2021. The State also canceled class 10 UP Board Exams, in consequence, to which nearly 30 lakh registered candidates were promoted to Class 11. The decision was taken post to Narendra Modi's announcement on canceling CBSE Boards Exam.

While taking the decision, CM Yogi noted, "In the present circumstances amid the COVID pandemic, the health and safety of children is our priority. Taking inspiration from the Prime Minister, UP government has decided not to hold class 10 and 12 board examinations."

Deputy Chief Minister also informed that preparations to conduct the examination were almost made, however, the lives of 29.94 lakh students of High School (10th) and 26.10 lakh students of class 12 are more important considering the present scenario.

UP's stand on COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh is presently standing on a total caseload of 17 lakh with 21,333 fatalities and 16.6 lakh recoveries. In the last 24 hours, the state reported additional 694 cases along with 97 lives lost to the virus and 2,860 recoveries.

Input Source- ANI

Image Source- ANI/PTI