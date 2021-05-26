Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2021: Last Date To Register For 9534 SI Posts Extended

The Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment has extended the UPPRPB registration last date. The official notice was published last week stating that aspirants can apply till June 15th, 2021. Here is more information about the UPPRPB registration and UPPRPB registration last date.

UPPRPB recruitment registration extended

UPPRPB registration last date: June 15th, 2021

UPPRPB Uttar Pradesh police recruitment vacancy details

The Uttar Pradesh Police Department has 9534 job openings. There are 9027 sub-inspector vacancies, 484 Platoon Commander vacancies, 23 PSC positions, and grade-2 fire services officer vacancies. Interested and qualified applicants can apply online at uppbpb.gov.in. The official announcement was made on February 25. The shortlisted individuals will be awarded a salary ranging from Rs 9300 to Rs 34,800 per month, with a Rs 4200 grade pay.

How to apply for the UPPRPB 2021

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board - uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the online application link dated - April 1. Alternatively, click on this direct link to apply online. Click on the 'New User' or 'Registered user' tab if you have an account on the website. Fill in the application form Provide an active mobile number and email address Upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit your form.

List of documents needed to apply for UP Police SI Recruitment 2021

Passport size photograph in JPEG format of size 11 KB to 30 KB (scanned & coloured)

Scanned signature in JPEG format. Document size of 05 KB to 10 KB

Category Certificate required: If applying for Category under EWS, OBC, SC or ST.

Domicile Certificate - If applying as a UP Domicile

'B' certificate of National Cadet Corps - if the candidate has served in National Cadet Corps and Territorial Army Service Certificate - if served in Territorial Army

O level Certificate in Computer from DOEACC or NIELIT Society - only if applicable

NOC from Competent Authority – if you are working UP State Government Civilian Employee

10th Mark-sheet or Certificate for proof of Date and year of Birth

12th / HSC Mark-sheet or Certificate, which contains Date of Birth

Graduation Degree from a recognized University

Ex-Servicemen Discharge Certificate

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK