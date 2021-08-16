Uttar Pradesh: Schools To Reopen For Classes 9 To 12 From August 16; Check All Guidelines

Considering a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced re-opening of the schools for secondary classes from Monday, 16 August. The state government, on 2 August, had issued the mandate to open all government and private schools in the state for students from classes 9 to 12.

Anvita Verma Incharge of Lucknow city Montessori School's senior section told ANI, "Our session started but due to lockdown, the schools were closed again. We are following all COVID protocols. At the entrance gate, there is thermal scanning. Sanitizers have been put on every floor. Mask is compulsory for students and teachers and staff members as well. Social distance is being followed properly."

She added, "Social distancing is being maintained even in sitting arrangement."

Guidelines

From August 16, classes 9 to 12 students will attend teaching session in school for 5 days a week except for Saturday and Sunday.

Classes will be conducted in two batches, one is from 8 am to 12 noon and another is from 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Only 50 percent of students will attend classes in the first bacth while the rest will joing the next session.

Schools must prioritise a few arrangements such as hand sanitizer, handwash, thermal scanning, pulse oximeter, and first aid in the premises.

If any student, teacher, or staff shows COVID-19 symptoms including cough, cold, fever, they must be sent back immediately.

All students, teachers, or staff will be allowed to enter the school premises only after handwashing or sanitising.

The school bus must be sanitised every day.

Students will be allowed to sit in the classrooms adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

Schools in urban areas will have to make arrangements to sanitise schools by Municipal Corporation/Municipality and Gram

The District Inspector of Schools of all the districts in the state and the Joint Director of Education in the division will ensure that all the guidelines are followed.

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

To date, Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 17.1 lakh COVID cases with 22,783 deaths. The state has administered a total of 5,74,51,939 COVID vaccine doses across 9,947 vaccination sites.

