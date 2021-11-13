Uttar Pradesh: Western UP School Timings Changed Due To Cold Weather

Uttar Pradesh Schools have announced that the timings of Western UP school will be changed. This decision has been taken considering the cold temperature that is being recorded in the state. On Friday, November 12, the temperature in Uttar Pradesh was 20 degrees. With this prevailing cold temperature, Central Board of Secondary Education affiliated schools or CBSE in Western UP have decided to change UP school timing.

Meerut, Saharanpur, and Muzaffarnagar schools update

Schools of other places such as Meerut, Saharanpur, and Muzaffarnagar have also announced that timings have been changed. Earlier the school timing used to begin at 7:30 am in the morning, which has been delayed now. For the benefit of students, schools will start at 8:30 am. This timing will be applicable for schools till class 12th grade.

This decision has been taken by the schools after taking into mind the health of the children. Earlier, the Schools in Uttar Pradesh were closed for a long time due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools reopened in the state for classes 9 to 12 from August 2021 with strict COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, using hand sanitizers, and others.

UP School Timing: School Wise Details

MG Public School in Muzaffarnagar has changed the school timing. Classes will begin from 8:20 am and will continue till 1:20 pm.

The school timing of SD Public School has changed to 8:50 am.

Gargi Girls School in Meerut has changed the school timing. The new timing is between 9:30 am and 2 pm.

Radha Govind School will begin classes for students from 8:30 am and it would end at 1:30 pm

Sofia Girls School in Meerut will commence classes at 8 am and it will end at 12 noon

Students are however advised to keep an eye on the official website of their respective schools for being updated. Apart from UP schools, the Department of Education, Rajasthan has also changed the timings of schools due to winter. As per the winter timings that have been implemented from October 16, classes are starting at 10 am and are continued till 4 pm.