Uttarakhand Board Results 2021: Here's Direct Link To Check UBSE Exam Result

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has announced the Uttarakhand Board class 10th and 12th results on July 31. The UBSE students will now be able to see their results on the official website of the UBSE. This is the first time that the Uttarakhand board has touched the 99% mark in the board exam. The UBSE 10th students achieved 99.09% marks. On the other hand, UBSE class 12 students achieved 99.56% of marks. Earlier in 2020, the average mark of class 10 students was 76.91% and students in class 12 had achieved 80.26%.

UBSE 10th 12th results 2021 - direct link here

UBSE students who registered their names for the Uttarakhand board exam 2021 can check their results in various ways. However, the state board has declared the results on the official website, many are still facing sign-in problems or website-related issues. In such cases, one can use a direct link of UBSE 10th & 12th results.

Uttarakhand Board results can be checked using a direct link and students can access UBSE 10th &12th results by clicking on uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

UBSE Uttarakhand 10th 12th results - Check results using these simple and quick steps

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check UBSE class 10th and 12th results.

Uttarakhand government congratulates students on UBSE Results 2021

Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey congratulated the students on achieving 99% marks in the UBSE board exam.

आज, उत्तराखण्ड विद्यालयी शिक्षा परिषद की हाईस्कूल और इण्टरमीडिएट बोर्ड परीक्षा 2021 का परीक्षाफल, परिषदीय कार्यालय रामनगर जनपद नैनीताल से घोषित किया।



हाईस्कूल बोर्ड परीक्षा 2021 का परीक्षाफल 99.09 प्रतिशत रहा तथा इण्टरमीडिएट बोर्ड परीक्षा 2021 का परीक्षाफल 99.56 प्रतिशत रहा। pic.twitter.com/GvM99pQu9d — Arvind Pandey (@TheArvindPandey) July 31, 2021

The Education Minister took to Twitter and wrote, as loosely translated from Hindi, "Today, Uttarakhand Board of School Education's High School and Intermediate Board Examination 2021 results have been declared by the council office in Ramnagar district, Nainital. The result of the High School Board Exam 2021 was 99.09 percent and the result of the Intermediate Board Exam 2021 was 99.56 percent."

