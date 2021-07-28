Uttarakhand Cabinet Allows Reopening Of Schools From August 1 After Drop In COVID Cases

The Uttarakhand Cabinet took some important steps with regards to the decrease of coronavirus cases in the state. It approved the reopening of schools for students of the sixth standard up to standard 12. A grant of Rs.50,000 was being provided to UPSC students who cleared the prelims.

The Uttarakhand Cabinet revisited the regulations of COVID-19 in the state and decided to take some optimum decisions. The approval of reopening of schools from class 6 to class 12 was discussed in view of the decreasing COVID-19 cases in the state. Along with it, a grant amount of Rs.50,000 was decided for the top 100 students who cleared the prelims, under the 'Udayman Chhatra Yojana scheme'.

What led Pushkar Singh Dhami to approve the reopening of schools

With only 43 new cases in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in Uttarakhand currently stands at 659. The cabinet approved the re-opening of schools for students of classes 6 to 12 from August 1 in light of the decreasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. Additionally, the Cabinet also approved a proposal to grant Rs 50,000 each to 100 candidates who clear the preliminary Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. This grant will be given under the 'Udayman Chhatra Yojana scheme'.

Uttarakhand Cabinet approves a proposal to provide Rs 50,000 each to 100 candidates who will clear the preliminary exam of UPSC, under Udayman Chhatra Yojana — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Uttarakhand extends COVID-19 curfew till August 3

Till Monday, Uttarakhand reported 3,41,778 COVID-19 cases, out of which 3,27,766 people have recovered so far. A total of 359 people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus in the state till date. There are solely 638 lively COVID cases in the state as of now. The Uttarakhand government lifted all restrictions in the state except for the night curfew. The government recently allowed cinema theatres, swimming pools to operate at 50% capacity. Several other states, including Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, have also allowed the reopening of schools as the COVID-19 situation gradually improves. The Cabinet further decided that the monsoon session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly will be held from August 23 to August 27.

With inputs from ANI



Image credits - Twitter