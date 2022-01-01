Uttarakhand: Centralised Kitchen Inaugurated To Help Implementation Of Mid-day Meal Scheme

Uttarakhand School Education Minister Arvind Pandey on Saturday inaugurated the Akshaya Patra Foundation's first centralised kitchen in Gadarpur that will collaborate with the state government in implementing the mid-day meal scheme. The kitchen has a built-up area of 7,000 sqft and a capacity to prepare 15,000 nutritious meals a day.

The foundation will initially serve about 10,000 children of 100 government schools in the area and eventually increase its reach.

"After becoming the minister of school education, my first resolution was to completely solve the problems related to mid-day meals. There was only one best solution, and that was to build a high-quality centralised kitchen. The opening of Akshay Patra kitchen today is a testament to this resolve," Pandey said after the inauguration.

