Uttarakhand Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Uttarakhand government has cancelled the class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UBSE class 12 exam was scheduled to be held from May 4 to 22, which was postponed due to the pandemic. The exam scheduled to be held between May 4 and May 22.

Uttarakhand class 12 board exam

A circular regarding the same was issued by the Uttarakhand education minister. The students will be evaluated based on objective criterion. Students who are not satisfied with their marks will get an opportunity to appear for the exam. The exam will be conducted when the situation is conducive.

Class 12 board exam

After the cancellation of CBSE class 12 board exam, most of the states have cancelled their state board class 12 exams. These states include UP, MP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, West Bengal and others.