Uttarakhand Govt Reduces Fees For Non-clinical PG Courses To Rs1 L In State Med Colleges

In a major relief to the students aspiring to pursue further education in the medical stream, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has approved a proposal to reduce the fees of non-clinical Post Graduate courses in state medical colleges. The state government has announced the fee reduction from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 lakh, the Chief Minister's Office said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Private schools across Uttarakhand have been instructed not to hike their fee during the current academic session. In a government, order issued on June 22, stated that private schools can neither hike their fee during the academic year 2020-21 in view of the coronavirus lockdown nor take any fee other than tuition charges.

READ | Uttarakhand man gets COVID positive text on train, 20 passengers quarantined

The tuition fee can be charged only by schools that have been conducting online classes during the lockdown, the order issued by Secretary (Secondary Education) R Meenakshi Sundaram said. The order further said students cannot be struck off the rolls in case of any delay in payment of tuition fees. The directions were issued in compliance with a Uttarakhand High Court order.

READ | Wasim Jaffer named head coach of Uttarakhand for one year, his first stint in the top job

COVID-19 situation in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has so far reported 49 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total count to 2,691. Out of the total cases, 897 are active cases,1758 patients have recovered from the infection and 36 people have succumbed to the lethal disease, according to the data released by the Ministry of health and family welfare.

READ | Monsoon covers Uttarakhand, J&K, Ladakh; Assam flood situation grim

READ | Neena Gupta shares stunning views from her Uttarakhand home, take a look

(With inputs from agencies)