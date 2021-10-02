Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 For 38 Group A & B Posts; Check Full Details

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021: The Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly has announced the recruitment for the posts of Reporter, Additional Private Secretary, Review Officer, Administrator, Accountant, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Foreman, Computer Operator, and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through an online portal by visiting www.ukvidhansabha.uk.gov.in.
The application procedure started on October 1 and will last till October 30, 2021. According to an official notice issued by the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, those candidates who have passed class 10th or have graduated can apply for 38 Group A & B Posts. The selected candidates will be posted in Dehradun.
