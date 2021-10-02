Last Updated:

Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 For 38 Group A & B Posts; Check Full Details

Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021: The Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly has announced the recruitment for 38 Group A & B Posts. Check vacancies & more.

Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021

Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021: The Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly has announced the recruitment for the posts of Reporter, Additional Private Secretary, Review Officer, Administrator, Accountant, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Foreman, Computer Operator, and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through an online portal by visiting www.ukvidhansabha.uk.gov.in.

The application procedure started on October 1 and will last till October 30, 2021. According to an official notice issued by the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, those candidates who have passed class 10th or have graduated can apply for 38 Group A & B Posts. The selected candidates will be posted in Dehradun. 

Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Post
  • Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha posts
  • Reporter
  • 3 Posts
  • Additional Private Secretary
  • 5 Posts
  • Review Officer
  • 4 Posts
  • Administrator
  • 2 Posts
  • Accountant
  • 1 Posts
  •  Assistant Accountant
  • - -
  • Assistant Foreman
  • 2 Posts
  • Computer Operator
  • 5 Posts
  • Driver
  • 1 Post
  • Security
  • 7 Posts
  • Lister
  • 1 Post

 

Eligibility for Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment: Uttarakhand Group A posts | Uttarakhand Group B posts

  • Post
  • Educational qualification
  • Reporter
  • Bachelor’s Degree + Hindi / English Steno

 
  • Additional Private Secretary

 
  • Bachelor’s Degree and knowledge of Hindi Steno
  • Scrutiny Officer

 
  • Bachelor’s Degree passed
  •  Review Officer (Accounts)

 
  • Commerce Degree
  • ARO (Research & Reference)

 
  • PG Degree in Literature OR Social Science
  • Administrator

 
  • 3 Year Diploma in Hotel Management
  • Accountant

 
  • Commerce Degree
  • Assistant Accountant

 
  • Commerce Degree
  • Assistant Foreman

 
  • Graduation degree, an ITI diploma in Mechanical, Civil, Electronics, Electrician, Fitter, Computer, Machinist Trade
  • Solicitor

 
  • Any Degree + Library Science Diploma or 3 Years’ Experience

 
  • Computer Operator

 
  • 12th Pass + Hindi Typing on Computer

 
  • Vehicle Driver

 
  • 12th Pass + Hindi Typing Skills
  • Guard Male / Female

 
  • 10th Pass

