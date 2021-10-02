Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 For 38 Group A & B Posts; Check Full Details

Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021: The Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly has announced the recruitment for the posts of Reporter, Additional Private Secretary, Review Officer, Administrator, Accountant, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Foreman, Computer Operator, and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through an online portal by visiting www.ukvidhansabha.uk.gov.in.

The application procedure started on October 1 and will last till October 30, 2021. According to an official notice issued by the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, those candidates who have passed class 10th or have graduated can apply for 38 Group A & B Posts. The selected candidates will be posted in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Post Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha posts Reporter 3 Posts Additional Private Secretary 5 Posts Review Officer 4 Posts Administrator 2 Posts Accountant 1 Posts Assistant Accountant - - Assistant Foreman 2 Posts Computer Operator 5 Posts Driver 1 Post Security 7 Posts Lister 1 Post

Eligibility for Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Recruitment: Uttarakhand Group A posts | Uttarakhand Group B posts

Post Educational qualification Reporter Bachelor’s Degree + Hindi / English Steno Additional Private Secretary Bachelor’s Degree and knowledge of Hindi Steno Scrutiny Officer Bachelor’s Degree passed Review Officer (Accounts) Commerce Degree ARO (Research & Reference) PG Degree in Literature OR Social Science Administrator 3 Year Diploma in Hotel Management Accountant Commerce Degree Assistant Accountant Commerce Degree Assistant Foreman Graduation degree, an ITI diploma in Mechanical, Civil, Electronics, Electrician, Fitter, Computer, Machinist Trade Solicitor Any Degree + Library Science Diploma or 3 Years’ Experience Computer Operator 12th Pass + Hindi Typing on Computer Vehicle Driver 12th Pass + Hindi Typing Skills Guard Male / Female 10th Pass

