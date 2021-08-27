Venkaiah Naidu Bats For Inclusive Online Education To Build 'digital Bridge'

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called for an inclusive approach to both online and distance education. He warned that issues like accessibility, quality and affordability along with the pandemic could exclude many students in the process. He acknowledged the power of online education acting as a ‘digital bridge’ for people in remote areas but stressed the fact that steps must be taken to include students from socio-economically weaker sections and avoid creating a ‘digital divide’.

Naidu emphasised the need to implement projects like Bharat Net to improve the accessibility and affordability of the internet in rural areas. The Vice President suggested that technological institutions could provide electronic devices to school and college students from socially and economically weaker sections. VP Naidu also criticised the lack of online courses in Indian languages and urged private educational companies to offer content in more regional languages. Giving examples of certain tools that could be used for the same, he cited the tool developed by AICTE that can translate English content into at least 11 Indian languages. He said, “Online education should not remain the privilege of the few, but rather become the ultimate tool for a real democratisation of education in India.”

Pushing for internationalisation of the universities

Venkaiah Naidu urged the education sector to pursue ‘internationalisation’ of Indian universities. He said that the Indian students are regular candidates to the top universities across the world and become leaders by being academically excellent and providing an economic boost to their host country. To help the institutes achieve internationalisation, the Vice President suggested that diversity must be prioritized among the faculty and the students. They also must collaborate with reputed global universities. He also said that Indian universities should open global campuses to increase the brand value of Indian education. “All these initiatives will generate enormous job opportunities, increase access to education in our country and act as growth accelerators for our economy”, he said.

In the coming weeks, the Central Government will release guidelines that will reveal the list of colleges that will be allowed to open campuses in other countries. IITs, IIMs and certain colleges under Delhi University are expected to be a part of the elite list. Several Indian courses will be shared with foreign students while the foreign campuses will be adopting international courses and try to expose Indians to these courses. This is a part of the initiative by Narendra Modi's government to internationalise education.

(With PIB inputs)