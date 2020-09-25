Visa Bulletin For October 2020 Is Out Now! Check Final Action Dates Vs Dates For Filling

The USCIS new fiscal year starts October 1st this year and a new supply of immigrant visas become available. As there are a specific number of visas available each year for employment-based categories and family-based categories, one must check the Visa bulletin to know about the status of their green card applications.

One of the purposes of the Visa Bulletin is to indicate which green card applications are eligible to move forward. Read on to know more details about the final action dates and dates for filing with respect to employment-based categories and family-based categories.

What is Filling date?

The Visa Bulletin shows a priority date cut off for each category of the permanent resident application. The term 'priority date' which one could see in the Visa bulletin refers to the date when a person filed their I-130 or I-140 petition. Both the 'dates for Filing' as well as the 'Final Action Date', are also mentioned in the Visa Bulletin.

The Date for Filing refers to the possibility of whether an applicant is eligible to submit their final permanent residence application or not. Meanwhile, The final action date refers to the priority dates that have moved ahead and could be approved for a green card by the U.S. state department. Here are the dates mentioned in the October Visa bulletin that was out on September 24th.

Some terms that one must know with respect to Family-sponsored preferences (acc. to USCIS)

First: (F1) refers to Unmarried Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens: 23,400 plus any numbers not required for fourth preference.

Second: Spouses and Children, and Unmarried Sons and Daughters of Permanent Residents: 114,200, plus the number (if any) by which the worldwide family preference level exceeds 226,000, plus any unused first preference numbers:

A. (F2A) Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents: 77% of the overall second preference limitation, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.

B. (F2B) Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years of age or older) of Permanent Residents: 23% of the overall second preference limitation.

Third: (F3) Married Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens: 23,400, plus any numbers not required by first and second preferences.

Fourth: (F4) Brothers and Sisters of Adult U.S. Citizens: 65,000, plus any numbers not required by first three preferences.

Final Action Dates for F2A Family-Sponsored Adjustment of Status Applications

On the chart, C means Current that is the numbers are authorised to be issued to all qualified applicants. U means unauthorized, which means that the numbers are not authorized for issuance.

Dates for Filing for Family-Sponsored Adjustment of Status Applications

Final action dates - for employment-based adjustment of status applications

Dates for Filing for Employment-Based Adjustment of Status Applications

