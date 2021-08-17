Visva Bharati Admissions 2021: Here's How To Register For UG, PG Courses By August 26

Visva Bharati Admissions 2021 Update: The Visva Bharati University has invited applications for admissions in various courses. The applications are being accepted for all the courses under undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programs. Interested candidates are hereby informed that the last date to apply for the courses is August 26, 2021. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details. The official website is visvabharati.ac.in.

Applications are also invited for Visva Bharati University admission in Pre-Degree (class 11 courses), Ph.D., Advanced Diploma courses, and others. Candidates are informed that they should enter the details very carefully as any error can lead to cancellation. Here are the steps one needs to follow to apply for various courses before August 26, 2021.

Visva Bharati UG/PG admissions 2021: Important Dates

The application window was opened on August 6, 2021

Application window will be closed post deadline which is August 26, 2021.

Official notification reads, "Online application process for admission in different courses of VisvaBharati commences from 6th August, 2021 and will continue until midnight of 26th August, 2021. All applicants can start filling up the application forms for Pre-Degree (Class-XI), Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Ph.D, Certificate, Diploma, and Advanced Diploma Courses etc. Candidates must read very carefully the guidelines available in the Prospectus, 2021 before submission of online application. Any error(s) made during the process of online application may lead to cancellation of application. Prospectus can be downloaded from Visva-Bharati admission portal: www.visvabharatiadmission.samarth.edu.in"

Candidates who have registered or will register should note that the updates about online or offline entrance test will be uploaded on the official website. Candidates should check the admission portal on official website. To be noted that for some Under Graduate courses of Sangit Bhavan, Kala Bhavan, separate admission tests will be conducted. Here is the direct link to check prospectus.

Visva Bharati Admissions 2021: Steps to Apply

Interested candidates should visit https://visvabharatiadmission.samarth.edu.in/

Candidates should register themselves with their mail id, mobile number, and name

Once the registration ID is created, candidates should log in and fill the application form.

Documents required will be images, mark sheets, signature and others.

After completing the payment process online, candidate should take a copy of submitted form for future reference

About Visva Bharati University

This University was founded by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore in the year 1921. It was declared a Central University in 1951 by an act of Parliament. The university offers various UG, PG courses to candidates and aims to do research in respective areas.