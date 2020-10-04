Visva Bharati Releases Merit List For UG And PG Programs; Here's How To Check

On October 3, the Visva Bharati University (VBU) released a provisional merit list 2020 undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses on its official website (http://vbu.ucanapply.com/). Candidates can check their results for the examinations online at the university’s official site by entering details such as the candidate name, roll number, marks, category, gender among many others. The university prepared the Visva Bharati Merit List 2020 for each course separately, according to the release on the website.

Check Visva Bharati merit list

Students can check the Visva Bharati 2020 result following these simple steps:

A student can click on the direct link: http://vbu.ucanapply.com/resultsheetvbu/ to check the Visva Bharati result 2020. The list opens in the pdf format.

Or Click on the at vbu.ucanapply.com that directs the user on the new page

Choose the option “View Examination Results”

New page will pop up on the screen

Select the course for which you want to view the merit list

Choose from the several results

Download the printout of the merit list for future use

Admissions amid COVID-19

The university started enrolment on August 10 for the current annual year and opted for online registration due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The university, in a statement, said that it will prepare a list of applicants within a months’ time and will ask the students shortlisted to enroll themselves in the courses online. The university is expected to verify students’ testimonials once it reopens after the severity of coronavirus pandemic lessens.

