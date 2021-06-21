VITEEE 2021 Counselling For Phase 1 Begins Today. Here’s How To Apply

Phase I of four phases of Vellore Institute of Technology VITEEE Counselling 2021 begins online today. The last date to fill the choices is June 22. Candidates should ensure to fill it before 5 pm on Tuesday.



Candidates have the liberty to select as many choices as they want for admission. Here are the steps for online choice filling for admissions to various programs.

VITEEE 2021 Phase I Counselling: How to apply

The candidates must login on https://viteee.vit.ac.in/ with application number and password

Register and pay the fee

The candidate must know their Rank

Fill the details of the preferred Campus, Core Branch Name etc., in order of the preferences

While filling, the candidate also gets the choice of editing or changing the order of choices.

Post this process, seats are allotted on the basis of the ranks of the candidates. However, the availability of the choices may also affect the seats.

VITEEE 2021 Phase I Counselling: Points to remember



The process gets completed post the submission of the advance fee. Selected candidates who confirm their seats are supposed to verify their documents and pay the requisite fees.

VIT Entrance Exam

TheVellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination 2021 was organised on 28,29 and 31 May 2021. Re-exam was also conducted on June 10 for those who missed exam due to technical error.