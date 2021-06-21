VITEEE 2021 Counselling For Phase 1 Begins Today. Here’s How To Apply

Quick links:
Phase I of four phases of Vellore Institute of Technology VITEEE Counselling 2021 begins online today. The last date to fill the choices is June 22. Candidates should ensure to fill it before 5 pm on Tuesday.
Candidates have the liberty to select as many choices as they want for admission. Here are the steps for online choice filling for admissions to various programs.
Post this process, seats are allotted on the basis of the ranks of the candidates. However, the availability of the choices may also affect the seats.
The process gets completed post the submission of the advance fee. Selected candidates who confirm their seats are supposed to verify their documents and pay the requisite fees.
VIT Entrance Exam
TheVellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination 2021 was organised on 28,29 and 31 May 2021. Re-exam was also conducted on June 10 for those who missed exam due to technical error.